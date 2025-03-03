Fans Misbehaved With Janhvi Kapoor At Airport, Several Videos of The Incident Going Viral On Social Media

It is a tendency of people to gather around a celebrity to get a glimpse of them and get a picture clicked with them. Something similar happened a few months ago, when fans surrounded Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport to take a photo with her. But things got worse when the fans gathered at the airport misbehaved with her a lot. Janhvi Kapoor had to face a similar situation now when a fan behaved badly with the actress to get a photo clicked.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Mumbai. when some fans saw her and crowded around her, since they wanted to get a photo taken with her. But midway things got disturbing when one such fan tried to remove her mask to get a photo clicked with Janhvi. Suddenly seeing this, Janhvi stepped back and got the photo clicked by removing her mask herself. Then she moved forward.

When this video of Janhvi Kapoor went viral on social media, users said that fans should respect the privacy of the actress. Social media users also believe that some people do not have any manners at all. A user said that you know a celebrity, but she does not know you, in such a situation, you should behave a little well.

As far as Janhvi Kapoor’s work front is concerned, she will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Param Sundari’ in which she will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra. The story revolves around Siddharth seen in the role of Param and Janhvi as Sundari. Recently, the Kerala schedule of the shooting of this film has ended and several pictures from the same surfaced on social media. Janhvi also posted on social media about this shooting and described the experience of the Kerala shooting as memorable.