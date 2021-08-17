The grand finale of Indian Idol 12 took place on 15 August. This evening was wonderful. The top 6 contestants gave more than one performance, but Pawandeep Rajan won the title of the show Indian Idol. Everyone’s family members were also present on this special occasion of Grand Finale. Pawandeep Rajan’s family also reached from Champawat Uttarakhand to extend their support to him in this grand finale. Apart from Pawandeep Rajan, if any contestant won the hearts of the public, then it was Arunita Kanjilal, who got a lot of love from the audience from the very beginning of the show.

Arunita Kanjilal’s tremendous chemistry is seen in the show with Pawandeep Rajan. But with this, Arunita’s bond was also seen with Pawandeep’s sister Jyotideep. After the finale ended, Jyotideep shared a very beautiful picture with the first runner-up of the show, Arunita Kanjilal. Both of them are looking very cute in this picture. On one hand, Arunita is looking very beautiful in a maroon shimmery dress, while Jyotideep is also looking lovely in a red and black outfit.

The comment box was flooded as soon as Jyotideep shared this picture on social media. People liked this picture of her very much. Somebody made Arunita Kanjilal the “sister-in-law” of Jyotideep. One user commented and wrote, ‘Bring your sister-in-law home’. Another user commented and wrote, ‘Our lovely sister-in-law and posted a heart emoji with her.





People are liking this picture of these two so much that people on social media declared Arunita Kanjilal as Jyotideep’s sister-in-law. One user even commented and told Jyotideep that he should keep Arunita with love. Another user wrote, ‘Bhabhi our dear Arunita’.



Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan hugged each other and bid farewell. In a special conversation with a media channel, Pawandeep told that he and Arunita did not get much time to talk to each other, but Arunita congratulated him and said that she is very happy for him.

In Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal were not only the most liked contestants, but the audience also loved them as a pair. The chemistry of these two on social media is very much liked by many people throughout the season.