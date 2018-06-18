Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are proud parents and sharing family pic on father’s day, Daniel, shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle with his two little bundles of joy. In the Picture, Daniel is lying shirtless on a bed and with his hands, he is handling both of his sons on the sides. He also captioned the picture and wrote, “Life!!!”

Doesn’t Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber look adorable in their latest complete family picture?!

Sunny also loves to share mother-daughter moments like these, which she shared with her fans across the globe:

Some followers of the couple who were extremely respectful of them. Check out the post below :