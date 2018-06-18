Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are proud parents and sharing family pic on father’s day, Daniel, shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle with his two little bundles of joy. In the Picture, Daniel is lying shirtless on a bed and with his hands, he is handling both of his sons on the sides. He also captioned the picture and wrote, “Life!!!”
Doesn’t Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber look adorable in their latest complete family picture?!
Sunny also loves to share mother-daughter moments like these, which she shared with her fans across the globe:
God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!
