Fans Slams Rohit Shetty and makers of KKK11 for Saurabh Raj Jain’s unfair elimination.

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain has been eliminated from the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 streaming on Colors. He was sent to the elimination stunt by Arjun Bijlani. In the stunt, Sourabh was against the contestants Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal. According to the rules, Mahekk had been given a 5-minute penalty for not doing the task. Even so, she was faster than Sourabh.





Though the elimination was according to the task but fans of Sourabh are not impressed with the result and his elimination from the show and has called it ‘unfair’. They took to the Twitter platform and reacted to his elimination. According to them a contestant like Saurabh Raj Jain should not have sent to the elimination round, instead of him any weak contestant should have sent.





One of the Twitter user wrote “Today’s KKK elimination to be shocking and much unfortunate #SourabhRaajJain will have to face 2nd elimination. #RohitShetty will praise him and call it a unfortunate and sad elimination.





#ArjunBijlani will apologize him as it was his mistake” while another one calls it as scripted and commented as “Why do I feel this is also scripted for @ColorsTV faces like they do in #BiggBoss Colors will never Improve”.



Nikki Tamboli came back in yesterday’s episode as the makers of the show gave her a ‘second chance’. The actress seems very determined this time and did her first stunt excellently after her comeback. Rohit and the contestants encouraged her on the show.



Saurabh was a well deserving contesten in the show but his elimination made his fans and audiences sad. According to fans this was a plotting as he was a strong contentest, and he was sent by Arjun Bijlani elimination task.



Only Abhinav Shukla and Sweta Tiwari reacted on the same as they also did not find it fair because Saurabh was one of the strongest contestants in “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”.



Here are the glimpse of the audience’s reaction…





✯✯



@itss_Varun



#Abhinavshukla is absolutely right putting some deserving contestant for elimination stunt is lightly unfair! Love to see #SourabhRaajJain was confident about stunt



hope he wins #KKK11





Only #AbhinavShukla and #ShewtaTiwari said it was unfair for #SourabhRaajJain. Strongest khiladi ko nehi joh weak hai usko elimination stunt pe bejh na cahiye tha @ColorsTV phirse khel gaya



I want vk to do kkk but after this No.





#KKK11Unfortunately but Wrong Move By #Arjunbijlani b.cuz #SourabhRaajJain Deserve More The Some Other Contastent He has done His all Task But unfortunately!! Sad for Sourabh!! #KhatronKeKhiladi #KKK11 #BB15 #BiggBoss15







Princess Rubi



#Rubiholic



@ShiviAg54402308



Very well said #AbhinavShukla! It was highly unfair to select #SourabhRaajJain for the elimination stunt. Not expected from #ArjunBijlani















