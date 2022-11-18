Farah Khan And Karan Johar Will Co-host IIFA Rocks 2023 In Abu Dhabi

Farah Khan and Karan Johar are all set to host the IIFA Rocks event in Abu Dhabi early next year. The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place from February 9 to 11 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for the second consecutive year. Talking IIFA Rocks is one big celebration of song, dance, film and fashion. Singers like Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya and Sunidhi Chauhan will give a live performance at this event.

Regarding IIFA Rocks, Karan Johar says, “He is hosting IIFA Rocks next year and he is very excited about this thing. I have been sharing a special relationship with IIFA for more than two decades now. It will be a pleasure for me to share the stage with Farah.” Farah Khan, who hosted the previous edition of IIFA Rocks with actor Aparshakti Khurana, says, “She is thrilled to be hosting the event again as I am hosting the show exactly nine months later in February. Coming back again. It’s going to be a lot of fun hosting the show with Karan Johar. Meanwhile, composer-singer Amit Trivedi, who performed at IIFA Rocks 2019, said he is excited to return to film galas.

Amit Trivedi said, “IIFA salutes the finest talent of Bollywood as well as showcases our Indian culture to the world.” Regarding this event, Badshah says that he will present an electrifying act this event. For your information, let us tell you that stars like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will show their mettle at this event.

On the other hand, if we talk about Karan Johar, he is returning to direction after a long time with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will be released next year on 28 April 2023. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt appeared in the lead roles in this film. apart from these two Veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also working in this film.