Farah Khan is one Bollywood superstar who is known to expose heart and soul to all onlookers and never mince her words. The choreographer-turned-director as of late slammed a troll who fat-disgraced her as well as called her children skinny.

Farah recently graced Arbaaz Khan’s talk show where she responded to a savage remark on her trios. The remark read, ‘Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s children so thin?)’ Slamming the troll, Farah said, “you take care of your kids, I will take care of mine”.

Farah likewise proceeded to say that she gets trolled online regardless of whether she says ‘hello’ with troll asking her for what reason she didn’t do a ‘namaste’ or a ‘salaam’. As indicated by her, everybody with a telephone believes themselves to be a critic and thinks that they have a deep understanding of movies.

The ‘ Tees Maar Khan ‘ director additionally opened up with regards to the fire she got for the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer. Responding to every individual who carries the film into the remarks, Farah said that she reveals to them it has been 10 years presently, continues.

Farah also opened up with regards to the furious discussion on nepotism in Bollywood today. Tending to something very similar, she apparently said that individuals whine about nepotism yet even they need to see just Shah Rukh Khan’s girl Suhana Khan’s photos or Kareena Kapoor Khan’s children Taimur or Jehangir’s photos.

In the meantime, on the work front, reports were overflowing that she will steerage the official remake of ‘Satte Pe Satta’ featuring Hrithik Roshan ahead of the pack job. Notwithstanding, there has been no authority affirmation on equivalent to yet. Khan has choreographed dance successions for over 100 songs in more than 80 movies, getting six Filmfare Awards and the National Film Award for Best Choreography. She’s likewise chipped away at Tamil movies and unfamiliar creations like ‘Marigold: An Adventure in India’, ‘Storm Wedding’, ‘Bombay Dreams, and the Chinese movies ‘Maybe Love’ and ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, for which she got Tony and Golden Horse Award designations. She proceeded to turn into a movie director, acquiring designations for the Filmfare Best Director Award for both her first and second movies, ‘Primary Hoon Na’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’.