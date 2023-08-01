Fardeen Khan Is Separating From Wife Natasha After 18 Years Of Marriage For THIS Reason- Find Out Here!

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is currently grabbing headlines for his personal life. According to reports, the actor is heading for divorce from Natasha Madhwani after 18 years of marriage. The couple has been living separately for the last one year and wants to end their relationship on a good note. Now, one of Fardeen’s family friends has shared the reason behind his separation from Natasha.

Shedding light on what led to the duo drifting apart, the source said that there came bitterness in their relationship after a rift over the education of their children. Fardeen wanted their kids to study in Mumbai while Natasha wanted them to pursue their education in Dubai. Slowly, the distance between the pair widened and they began living in a loveless marriage. The friend also mentioned that in such a case, it was better to part ways and start life afresh.

He also revealed that Fardeen and Natasha haven’t filed for divorce. They are on talking terms and their talks mainly revolve around their kids. It is still not clear whether both parties are ready to file for separation with mutual consent or if one of the families will oppose it. Some reports also claim that Fardeen and Natasha’s relationship went downhill after the death of the former’s father and actor Feroz Khan.

For the unversed, Fardeen tied the knot with veteran actress Mumtaz’s daughter Natasha in the year 2005. The duo has two children together.

Workwise, Fardeen Khan is making a comeback to acting after a long break. He will be seen in Kookie Gulati’s ‘Visit’ with Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza. Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film ‘Dulha Mil Gaye’.