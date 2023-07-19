Fashion Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Demin Co-Ord Set Is Just Another Addition To Her Ultra- Cool Closet!

Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in a denim co-ord set with a blingy collar and studded accents. Janhvi Kapoor has been looking stunning while promoting her forthcoming film, Bawaal. Janhvi has been nailing her fashion games with each visit. When it comes to fashion, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to make headlines. Continue reading for a closer look.

Janhvi Kapoor fashion sense glammed up her Instagram feed. She dominated the stream with a photoshoot that served as the ideal style inspiration. She donned a denim co-ord set that accentuated her waist and added embellishments to an otherwise simple outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor is the undisputed rising star of the Bollywood industry. She has consistently left her fans breathless, not only with her acting abilities but also with her sense of style. The young actress is recognised for easily pulling off elegant clothes that turn heads and set trends. The dress choices of the Bawaal actress inspire and enchant her followers, making her a true style icon to observe.

Janhvi Kapoor is making an effort to impress us with her exquisite dress sense. In her latest, the actress is seen posing with puppies while still looking the sweetest of them all. She recently shared another photo of herself wearing her current dress, and she looks stunning in it.

Her all-denim ensemble from Self-Portrait was an excellent demonstration of her innate sense of style and ability to execute any trend. Janhvi Kapoor continuously raises the bar with her incredible sartorial choices, leaving us in awe of her amazing fashion sense.

Outfit Details

Janhvi Kapoor looks lovely in all-denim ensemble. Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion choices have always drawn notice, and her current all-denim ensemble is no exception. She showed off her fashion sense by wearing a cropped denim blouse with a matching denim mini-skirt from the renowned fashion label Self-Portrait. Her attire was an outstanding blend of modernity and classic charm that complemented her overall appearance.

The denim cropped shirt had a slim-fit style with elaborate details that offered a sophisticated touch. The contrasting stitching and the brand’s distinctive buttons lent a refined touch to the outfit. The beautiful actress paired the jacket with a denim mini-skirt that emphasised her form nicely. This outfit, with its versatile design, is worth around Rs. 55,911.

Janhvi wore a cropped denim blouse with a collar and blingy buttons that went down the front. The pockets were also embellished, adding a luxurious touch to the overall look. The cropped top was coupled with a denim short skirt with a side slit, which added a playful element. Janhvi’s toned midriff was also highlighted by the skirt’s attractive waistline.

Accessories And Makeup

Mochi’s translucent heels with hearts completed her look. But that’s not all: her hair was styled in a middle-parted, slicked look that was fastened at the back. Meanwhile, her makeup complemented her attire well, with a faint pink blush on her dewy complexion, brushed-back brows, bare lips, and, of course, a strong eyeliner with lots of mascara.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Work front

Meanwhile, Janhvi will appear in the next film Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will also appear in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.