Fashion Diaries: Bhumi Pednekar Is A Floral Day Dream In A Stunning Purple Lehenga Set!

Bhumi Pednekar recently posted photos of herself during a photoshoot wearing a stunning lehenga on Instagram. We are all utterly smitten by the pics that Bhumi Pednekar shared from a recent photoshoot. Take a closer look at her stunning Lehenga.

Bhumi Pednekar, a genuine fashion icon, has recently risen to prominence in Bollywood. Bhumi is well-known for her immaculate acting skills and commitment to social causes, but she has also made a reputation for herself in the fashion industry. Her unique sense of style has piqued the interest of fashion experts and aficionados alike.

Bhumi Pednekar’s sartorial choices are refreshing in the glittery world of Bollywood. In every appearance, she oozes elegance and charm because of her down-to-earth demeanor. With a balance between traditional and contemporary fashion, Bhumi presents a genuine and relevant image. She knows how to steal the show and capture attention with her outfits, whether she’s attending a red-carpet event or displaying her ethnic best. She then dominated the Internet while dressed in ethnic attire.

Bhumi’s fashion choices not only highlight her incredible wardrobe, but also her commitment to responsible and ecological fashion. Bhumi Pednekar’s fashion statements cannot be ignored.

Bhumi Pednekar share some photos from a recent photoshoot. Bhumi wore a stunning two-piece outfit with floral patterns that add a modern touch to the traditional lehenga. She captioned the phot

Outfit Details

Bhumi looked stunning in a purple lehenga set from Gauri & Nainika’s clothing collection. The purple lehenga contains flower motifs in blues, greens, purples, and pinks with purple undertones.

Bhumi’s blouse has a light blue background with a multicoloured flower pattern, a wide square neckline, a cropped hem, puffed shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a fitted bust. A floral printed skirt, a high waist, a cascading train at the back, pleated billowy style, and layered silhouette complemented the top.

Accessorized The Look

Bhumi Pednekar accessorized the look with high heels, floral-embellished rings, and a choker fashioned with a detailed rose-hued flower. An elegant ponytail completed Bhumi’s elegant appearance.

Glam Picks

For the glam options, Bhumi chose black winged eyeliner, pink eye makeup, matching glossy lips, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, dazzling highlighter, feathery brows, and subtle contouring.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Work Front

Recently Bhumi Pednekar starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas in the film ‘Afwaah’. Director Sudhir Mishra helmed the film. Aside from that, Bhumi will be next seen in the film. ‘The Lady Killer’.