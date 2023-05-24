Fashion Icon Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Provocative Attire For A Magazine Photoshoot In California. See Pics
Priyanka Chopra made her cover debut for Grazia UK last week, debuting some stunning new outfits. In 12 additional international versions of the magazine, she was also highlighted. The actor flaunted her most recent photo session on Tuesday, which showed her wearing some chic yet provocative attire. Fans praised the photo shoot as one of her bests after she shared the images on Instagram.
To attend his cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement to Aam Aadmi Party politician Raghav Chadha earlier this month, the actor recently took a quick 24-hour trip to India. She will soon start filming for her upcoming project, Heads of State, which stars Idris Elba and John Cena.
The season one finale of her Prime Video web series Citadel will premiere on May 26. The spy drama, which also stars Richard Madden, has already been renewed for a second season. She co-starred in the romantic comedy Love Again this month alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Russell Tovey. Nick Jonas, her spouse, makes a brief appearance in the movie.