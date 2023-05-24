Fashion Icon Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Provocative Attire For A Magazine Photoshoot In California. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra made her cover debut for Grazia UK last week, debuting some stunning new outfits. In 12 additional international versions of the magazine, she was also highlighted. The actor flaunted her most recent photo session on Tuesday, which showed her wearing some chic yet provocative attire. Fans praised the photo shoot as one of her bests after she shared the images on Instagram.

The actress shared photos from her most recent photo shoot on Instagram along with the caption, “POV: You see the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains in Topanga, on a hot day, and everything around was in full bloom (thanks to the crazy rain we’ve had this year in SoCal) That’s the story behind these pictures we shot for @thezoereport.” Priyanka posted the images from the outdoor cover shoot for The Zoe Report.

About The Outfit

In the first photo, Priyanka is wearing a mesh dress amidst yellow flowers. In the second pic, she has her eyes closed against the sun. In the third and fourth photos, she dons a backless lime green dress. In another photo, she’s wearing a teal outfit that is strategically tied around her body and shows off some skin. The final photo features Priyanka in a white strapless gown against a mountain backdrop.