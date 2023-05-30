Fashion Look Book: Anushka Sharma Ups Her Glamour Game In Pink Sleeveless Top And Black Sequin Trousers!

Anushka Sharma shared photos of herself, revealing her new appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

She looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder top and trousers, causing a social media frenzy.

Anushka chose an extraordinary satin baby pink top with glittery black trousers and Prada black heels for her second look.

Fans were taken aback by Anushka Sharma’s captivating new look at the Cannes Film Festival. She remains the ultimate fashion queen thanks to her looks.

Following her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a stunning white gown, the actress surprised her fans once more with another stunning look.

Anushka’s fashion choices have cemented her status as the ultimate fashion icon.

While we wait for her next appearance at Cannes, let us take a moment to admire her photographs and draw fashion inspiration from this remarkable queen.

At the L’Oréal Paris Lights on Women Award night, Anushka Sharma dressed up in Prada after making her long-awaited Cannes red carpet debut in an ethereal cream-colored Richard Quinn gown.

Anushka can be seen strolling through the streets of Cannes, wearing a stunning pastel pink top and black trousers and looking absolutely stunning. Let’s take a look at her glam shots.

Outfit Details

Anushka Sharma looks stunning in a Prada ensemble at Cannes.

During Cannes in the moonlight, Anushka Sharma stepped out in a soft pink strapless Prada top, in a fabric so soft and silky.

The top had an interesting silhouette, almost like a balloon, and two long floor-length panels, with a similar concept and fabrication to Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s spring-summer 2022 collection.

Anushka Sharma’s Prada ensemble at the Cannes Film Festival was truly breathtaking.

She radiated elegance and glamour in a sleeveless pastel pink top made of a shiny fabric that caught the light beautifully.

Her top was not only chic and stylish, but it also had included floor-length trails, which added an eye-catching flair to the all around look.

She walked behind trails that created a mesmerizing effect as she walked.

Anushka complemented the eye-catching top with a pair of black fitted trousers, which elevated her look.

These trousers were embellished all over with intricate sequin work, adding a touch of sparkle and sophistication.

Accessorized The Look

Anushka Sharma expertly curated her ensemble with the assistance of celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia.

She completed her look with a gleaming black clutch, statement diamond rings on her fingers, and a dazzling diamond-encrusted ear cuff.

Her overall look was enhanced by the exquisite diamond earrings.

She accessorised her look with black block heels, which were the perfect finishing touch.

Glam Picks

Anushka went for a simple makeup look that emphasized her natural beauty.

Pink eyeshadow, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks with a touch of blush, and a dewy base were her makeup choices. Her glamorous look was completed by a sleek, pointed-tail hairstyle.