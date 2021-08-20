Fashion Police Swoon At Alia Bhatt’s Ensemble !

Alia Bhatt knows how to make a casual outfit into a classical ensemble. In the past, the actress has been seen wearing top designers but always adding something new and unique to the look. This time is no less. While her choice of designers for a simple look may be expensive, we love the creativity.

The actress recently took to the gram to share another iconic look that has us all wanting more. She is seen donning what looks like a Kaftan and shorts. Simple right? But this ensemble is more than just two casual fashion pieces are thrown together. The price of both the pieces is 9,000 INR.

The actress chose to wear a Sabyasachi/ H&M collection. This collection is said to merge designs from designer Sabyasachi and H&M to bring out clothing that is whimsical and monochrome. The collection’s designs are said to all be created at the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. Currently, most of the designs are close to sold out and that tells us that it was a hit collaboration.

In the picture shared by Alia Bhatt, she is wearing a teal kaftan blouse that has a hint of zari work. The Kaftan has heritage patterns that are in the shade of orange making it subtle along with flared sleeves. The eye-catching blouse is paired with a pair of shorts in beige. The kaftan is worn loosely matched with a greenish bralette inside.

The actress topped off the look with matching accessories and a fresh makeup look. Overall, we just love how she brought boho, summer, and whimsical back into the fashion scene. If this didnt leave a lasting impression, her caption sure does. She says, ” you change the world by being yourself ” and we completely agree!