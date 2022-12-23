Fast X: Gal Gadot Likely To Make A Comeback As Gisele Amid Uncertainty About Wonder Woman!

After what transpired at the DCU, the superhero world has been rocked. Now that everything in the world is uncertain until official announcements are made, Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, is one of the characters in the most uncertain zone. There is no word on whether Gadot will return to Warner Bros.

Discovery to continue the franchise or call it quits. While that remains an unsolved question, it appears that the Red Notice actor is planning a return to one of her former IP, Fast & Furious for Fast X.

Gadot initially appeared in Fast & Furious (2009), the fourth instalment in the eponymous franchise, as Gisele Yashar, marking the Israeli-born actress’s first foreign cinema performance. She then repeated her role in Fast Five (2011) and Fast & Furious 6 (2006). Gadot appeared in a flashback scene in Furious 7 (2015), however her appearance was deleted from the final cut.

Long before she was Diana Prince, Gal accompanied Vin Diesel aka Dom on one of his daring missions and won everyone’s heart. Gal first appeared in the franchise as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious 4, the fourth film in the series, in 2009. However, in Fast & Furious 6, her character perished while saving her love interest Han Lue.

Now, as Vin Diesel and his team prepare for the climax, he is ensuring that Fast X is a one-of-a-kind experience that the world has never seen before. He is assembling every potential character from the 20-year span for this purpose. According to sources, it also features Gal Gadot.

According to reports, the creators of Fast X have enlisted Gal Gadot to return to the universe as Gisele. There are no details on her screen time or role, but the article states that she will return. The important concern, though, is how she will be raised from the grave. The studio has already brought back her love interest Han Lue from the dead in the previous instalment, so Gal’s return will be a great thrilling move.

Meanwhile, Fast X marks the end of the Fast & Furious franchise. This will be the second and final instalment of the 20-year-long saga.

On Professional Front: Gadot has a lot of additional projects in the works. She’ll be in the upcoming Netflix film Heart of Stone. She will also play the famous Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White adaptation. Gadot has been cast in a forthcoming series based on the life of iconic Hollywood performer and inventor Hedy Lamarr.