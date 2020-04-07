Losing weight is not easy but it can be done easily with the right tools. Consuming this drink along with a low-calorie diet and at least 3 hours of weekly exercise will put your body in fat burning mode! If you are allergic to any of the ingredients in this remedy, please consult your doctor before consuming it.

INGREDIENTS

4 Cinnamon sticks

2 lemons

4 ginger roots

1 full hand of parsley

10 mint leaves

1 liter of water

Directions

Thoroughly wash all of the ingredients above

Add the cinnamon sticks to a liter of water and let it boil for 15-29 minutes

Peel the ginger and cut them into small cubes

Peel the lemons and cut them into small cubes

Combine the ginger, parsley, lemon, mint into a blender and blend into a fine paste.

After your cinnamon tea has cooled off, mix it into your smoothie and blend it for another minute.

Add a tablespoon of fresh organic honey to taste (optional)

Drink 1 glass in the morning before breakfast and 1 glass at night before bedtime. You can also drink it during the day before lunch as well to speed up your weight loss. Just make sure you do not consume more than 1 liter of the mixture in one day.

Cinnamon raises your body temperature which helps increase metabolism and burn more fat. It also controls insulin levels in your blood, which prevents fat storage in your belly area. Adding Cinnamon to your detox drinks will help curb cravings that usually occur between meals, and during the night. Cinnamon raises your body temperature which helps increase metabolism and burn more fat. It also controls insulin levels in your blood, which prevents fat storage in your belly area. Adding Cinnamon to your detox drinks will help curb cravings that usually occur between meals, and during the night.

Mint relaxes the muscles in the body, which allows the gas to pass. Gas is one of the main causes of bloating and indigestion. Consuming mint will help you get rid of both.

Drinking lemon juice will flush out the toxins from the body and encourage the liver to produce bile, which is an acid that is required for an efficient process of digestion. A well functioned digestive tract will increase fat burn.

Lemons are also rich in vitamin C, an essential nutrient that protects the body against immune system deficiencies. Drinking fresh lemon juice will increase the pH levels in the body and help flush toxins.