Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan’s LEAKED Footage of playing Pickleball Fuels Link-Up Rumors; Watch

Celebrity gossip and rumors have always been a part of the entertainment industry. When two talented and popular stars like Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan are seen together, especially in a casual and playful setting, it doesn’t take long for speculation to arise. Recently, a video of the duo playing pickleball was leaked, leading to a flurry of link-up rumors.

The Leaked Video Of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan Playing:

A video of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan playing pickleball is doing rounds on the internet. The video captured a candid moment of the two stars engrossed in the game, with smiles on their faces and rackets in hand. While the video seemed from a friendly game, it sparked speculations of a possible romantic connection between them. In the clip, both Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are dressed casually as they hit the ball. The video seems to be taken secretively by zooming the lens, which has once again raised the question of the celebrity’s privacy.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan’s Link-up Rumor:

After the video went viral, netizens jumped into the comment section and started linking the two actors. In the past, there were rumors of Aamir marrying Fatima Sana Shaikh in a private set up which was not true. Fatima was also considered the reason behind Aamir’s second divorce from wife Kiran Rao. Fatima and Aamir’s on-screen chemistry led to spark such rumors, and fans couldn’t help but wonder if there was more to their bond than just friendship. However, it’s important to remember that celebrities often share a close camaraderie while working together, and it doesn’t necessarily indicate a romantic involvement.