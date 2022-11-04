Fatima Sana Shaikh Discusses Her Epilepsy Disorder In Detail Through Her Social Media Post!

Fatima posted a mirror image on her social media accounts wearing a furry trench coat to commemorate the Epilepsy Awareness Challenge 2022. Fatima Sana Shaikh discusses her epilepsy disorder in detail.

For her role as “Lali” in “Raat Rani” in the anthology series “Modern Love Mumbai” on Amazon Prime Video, Fatima Sana Shaikh has received a lot of love and acclaim. The actress is now preoccupied with the filming of her future projects, but despite her hectic schedule, she took the time to share a post on the brain disorder epilepsy, which causes recurrent, unprovoked seizures as a result of disrupted nerve cell activity in the brain.

Fatima uploaded a mirror image of herself sporting a fuzzy hat in honour of the Epilepsy Awareness Challenge 2022. She encouraged individuals to contribute their epilepsy stories while she was coming up with a caption about epilepsy that would be appealing to a broad audience. This caption says:

“I just wanted to submit a picture to talk about epilepsy, but it’s not relevant to the picture or the issue.”

5 EPILEPSY FACTS EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW

Epilepsy affects one in every 26 people. Epilepsy comes in four primary forms: focal onset, generalized, sec unknown, generalized onset, and combination) About one-third of epileptics, according to estimates, have drug-resistant epilepsy, also known as refractory or untreatable epilepsy Anything a person can do while aware, they could do while a seizure where the person has trouble walking, talking or eating. Almost anything can cause someone to have a seizure.

Fatima will appear in “Dhak Dhak” for work. Produced in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari. Tarun Dudeja directed and co-wrote the movie. In her other film, “Sam Bahadur,” she will appear alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.