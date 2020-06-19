Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra co-starred in the super hit movie Dangal and shared a deep connection even outside the sets. They became very close friends and their closeness made people have many questions. One of the most amusing ones was about their love life. Many people thought that Fatima and Sanya were dating in real life.

In a response to the dating rumors, Fatima Sana Shaikh told IANS that she simply laughed about it. She was quoted saying, “We simply laughed about it. Just because we are good friends, they assumed the worst.” Asked about three things that she learnt from Sanya, Fatima said: “I have learnt a lot from her. For one, Sanya likes to keep everything clean. While she is an introvert and I am an extrovert, I learnt to hold myself back at times. I also learnt a lot from her dedication to work.”

Talking about her diverse religious background and upbringing, the actress said: “It makes me feel like the ideal poster girl for secular India. The beauty of our country is that we are so diverse and all of us are okay with just being ourselves, follow our own religion and accept everybody.” On Bollywood superstars, she clearly likes Shah Rukh Khan. “I would love to see Shah Rukh Khan strip on the streets of Mumbai!” she said.

“I think the perfect scene of a man proposing to his wife atop the Eiffel tower would be of Shah Rukh Khan and me,” she added while opening up on the Zee Cafe show, “Starry Nights Gen Y”.

