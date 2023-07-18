‘F*cked Up’: Uorfi Javed Spoils Her Face As Her Under-Eye Fillers Go Horribly Wrong!

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed is famous for her bizarre fashion sense. She often raises eyebrows with her risqué clothing. Besides turning heads with her public appearances, the actress is often seen getting chatty with her fans on social media. Recently, Urfi shared that her face has gone bad. She dropped two photos on her Insta story, in which her face looks disfigured. The reality TV star also expressed anger on trolls who forced her to tamper her face.

Uorfi Javed talks about her lip fillers

Urfi is frequently trolled due to her dark circles. In such a situation, troubled by online criticism, the actress took treatment for dark circles, but it backfired. Urfi got eye fillers done to hide the dark circles, but after getting this done, there was swelling under her eyes. She started looking completely different post this surgery. Before getting the under eye fillers, Urfi also got lip fillers done. She has shared a photo of the same on her Insta Story. The actress told that after getting lip filler done, her lips have also swollen up a lot.

The former ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant has shared her latest picture on Instagram story. She is seen having a lot of swelling and redness under her eyes. In the side text, the actress has mentioned that now even makeup will not be able to show her eyes properly. She wrote, “I used to get trolled a lot because of my dark circles. That’s why I got under eye fillers done…and now my face looks f*cked up. The area under my eyes looks different. Now even makeup will not be able to show my under eye properly. Why did I do this to myself?”

Workwise, Uorfi Javed appeared last in ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’. She will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’.