‘Felt Like Death’: Pooja Bhatt Calls Divorce From Manish Makhija ‘Lowest Point Of Her Life’

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has become the talk of the town. All the contestants in the show are performing well. Bollywood actress and producer Pooja Bhatt who is a participant on the controversial reality show has also shown her badass nature on camera. She doesn’t shy away from saying what is there in her heart. The straightforwardness of the actress is getting appreciation from audiences. Recently, Pooja opened up to co-contestant and actor Jiya Shankar and spilled beans on her broken marriage with VJ-restauranteur Manish Makhija.

Pooja on parting ways with Manish

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, the actress was heard speaking her heart out to Jiya about her separation after 11 years of marriage. Pooja said that it was really difficult for her to overcome divorce. She labelled it as the lowest point of her life.

The producer stated, “To be honest, the worst time was when I divorced my husband after 11 years of marriage. It was completely my decision. I cannot lie to myself because I did not feel like continuing. My husband was not a bad person. But then I thought that I have lost myself. So, I wanted myself back. However, after separation, what did I do to hide my pain? It was shut down suddenly and it felt like death. I hid behind alcohol because the bottle delivers. Then I thought that I want to free myself and find myself. But I drilled myself further into the bad zone.”

Furthermore, Pooja said that when she had pushed herself to the bottom of the pool, a survivor’s instinct crossed her mind suddenly. She clawed her way out and said that she is not going to give up on herself.

Talking about her Bigg Boss journey, Pooja Bhatt alongside Abhishek Malha, Bebika Dhurve and Elvish Yadav has won ticket to finale. Meanwhile, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani have been nominated for elimination this week.