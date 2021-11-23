‘Felt Like I Murdered Someone’, Says Yuvika Chaudhary On Her Casteist Slur Row

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary recently felt free to talk about the controversy over the casteist slur she used in a video on her social media handle. In a recent interview, the actress said she had ‘done nothing wrong. Yuvika also claimed that all the trolls and bashing affected her mental health.

Chaudhary was booked under the SC/ST act over the alleged use of a casteist slur. She was later granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A case was issued against the actress by the complainant Rajat Kalsan in Hansi after she used an objectionable word in her vlog.

Yuvika in an interview with PeepingMoon was asked if the FIRs registered against her affected took a toll on her mentally. To this, the actress replied, “Whatever happens with you for the first time, you get affected by that. I am happy that my husband and my family are a big support. It took me time to be normal. I have done nothing wrong. Mujhe aisa lag raha tha ki maine kisi ka khoon kar diya hai (I felt like I murdered someone). Being artists, we are not here to hurt anybody. I strongly feel strict action should be taken against people who drop in illogical or abusive comments on social media posts.”

She further talked about having been called to the police station. Sharing her perception, Yuvika said, “It is like I paid the price for being a celebrity. There are people who abuse celebrities on social media but we cannot file a case against everyone. For me, humanity comes first so saying sorry repetitively doesn’t harm. I don’t believe in caste, I only believe in humanity.”

After her video went viral on social media and created a storm, Yuvika issued an apology and said that she didn’t know the meaning of the word she used. She wrote on Twitter, “Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning of that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologize to each n everyone I hope you understand the love you all.”