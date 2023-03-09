‘Felt Really Bad’: Kriti Sanon Reveals Prabhas’ Reaction To Dating Rumours After Varun Dhawan’s Comments!

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon recently revealed Baahubali actor Prabhas’ reaction to their dating rumors after Varun Dhawan teased her about Prabhas. This happened on national television. Meanwhile, Varun indirectly spilled his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon’s relationship with Prabhas. Kriti recalled how she informed Prabhas about the incident as well as his confused reaction. She said she felt really bad about the whole situation.

It has been heard that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. They will act together in the up-and-coming film Adipurush. Meanwhile, Varun answered a question about Kriti not being on the list of eligible single women during his appearance on Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa.

Varun said that Kriti Sanon’s name is not on the list because her name is written on someone else’s heart. He added that the ‘someone else’ is not in Mumbai and currently filming with Deepika Padukone.

Although Varun’s statement almost confirmed Kriti and Prabhas’ relationship. But Kriti later denied it. She said that she felt really bad when Varun allegedly confirmed this. She felt like telling to Prabhas. So Kriti picked up the phone and told to Prabhas what Varun said. Prabhas asked, “Why did he say that?” Kriti replied, “I don’t know, Varun’s mad…”‘

The actress added that Prabhas was rather confused. He asked again why Varun made the comment. On the other hand, Kriti told him that Varun is a friend. She asked him not to take it seriously. After the incident, Kriti clarified that it is neither love nor PR.