If acne is plaguing you, then quit wasting money on expensive creams and gels. Instead, try these home remedies for pimples.

A pimple is undoubtedly the most terrible blemish on the face, isn’t it? We all want unblemished skin free from acne, dark circles, and any other kind of unsightly anomalies.

Did you know that the best treatment for pimples on your face is actually hidden in your home? Take a look at these 5 home remedies for pimples that won’t let you down:

1. Aloe vera with lemon juice

When you are in front of the mirror, acne gets your attention, and it is annoying. The antibacterial properties of aloe vera can help to reduce bacteria. Aloe vera is soothing and cooling when applied to the skin, and thus calms the redness and inflammation pimple cause.

Here’s how you can use it: Mix a tablespoon of freshly- scooped aloe vera gel with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply the mixture on your face, and rinse off after 15 minutes.

2. Yeast and Yogurt

If you have oily skin and are plagued by acne, then a yeast- yogurt mask can give you great results. It’s the perfect remedy for pimple-free and glowing skin.

Here’s how you can use it: Mix half a tbsp of yogurt with a half tbsp of instant yeast. Apply this on your face and neck, and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash your face with warm water and moisturize as well.

3. Apple cider vinegar and baking soda

Apple cider vinegar works exclusively to kill pimples! Acetic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, and succinic acid kill p acnes- the bacteria that cause acne.

Here’s how you can use it: Mix 1 tsp of organic apple cider vinegar and 2 tsp of water and 3 tsp of baking soda. Apply the mixture to your zits. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash.

4. Turmeric and honey

We all know that turmeric can give us glowing skin. But did you know that turmeric is also a great remedy for acne?

Here’s how you can use it: Mix half tsp of turmeric with 2 tsp of gram flour and 2 tbsp with yogurt. Make a paste and apply it on your face, leaving it on for 10-12 minutes, and then wash.

5. Egg whites

There are tons of benefits of using egg white face masks. They are loaded with vitamins and proteins and regulate sebum production thus making your skin less oily. Less oil is equal to less acne.

Here’s how you can use it: Whisk 1 egg white with half tsp of garlic paste. Apply the mixture on your face and wash it off after 15 minutes.