Filipino Marriage In Dubai: What You Must Know

This article is a guide for Filipinos in Dubai who intend to marry in Dubai at the Philippine Consulate General office or in other venues recognized by the UAE government. The guide includes the necessary steps, procedures, and document requirements that must be fulfilled. It is essential to follow these guidelines to ensure that the wedding is legally recognized for Filipino couples in Dubai. This article will cover the process of Filipino Marriage in Dubai and the necessary steps to ensure that the marriage is recognized and validated in the country.

Procedure and Requirements

If you are a Filipino planning to have your wedding at the Consulate General’s premises, you will need to prepare the following requirements:

Marriage application form

Certificate of Legal Capacity to Contract Marriage.

Original DFA-authenticated NSO Certificate of No Marriage (CENOMAR) or Certificate of Singleness.

Original DFA-authenticated NSO Birth Certificate

Passport copies and visa copies of the groom, bride, and two witnesses.

Two recent passport-size color photos of the bride and groom.

Original DFA-authenticated Advice of Parents for applicants aged 21-25.

Original DFA-authenticated Consent of Parents for applicants aged 18-21 (if applicable).

Certificate of Civil Status from the applicant’s Embassy or Consulate in the UAE (for foreign applicants).

Written original Consent of First Wife authenticated by applicant’s Embassy or Consulate in the UAE (if already married Muslim, for males only).

For Filipinos who plan to have their wedding in other venues recognized by the UAE government, the following requirements must be prepared:





Original DFA-Authenticated NSO Certificate of Non-Marriage (CENOMAR) and Original DFA-Authenticated NSO Birth Certificate

Passport Copies and Visa copies of Groom, Bride, (2) Witnesses

Two (2) recent color passport-size photos of bride and groom

Original DFA-Authenticated Advice of Parents for applicants aged 21-25 or Original DFA-Authenticated Consent of Parents for applicants aged 18-21

For the foreign applicant:

Original Certificate of Civil Status from the Applicant’s Embassy or Consulate in the UAE. If already married Muslim [for Males only], written original Consent of First Wife authenticated by applicant’s Embassy or Consulate in the UAE

Written consent from parents notarized by a local lawyer and, if already married, written Consent by First Wife, also notarized by a local lawyer (for UAE nationals only)

Two (2) new passport-size color photos and (2) color copies of valid passport

Certificate of Good Moral Character from the UAE Police

Original Certificate of No Objection to Marry from the employer, which should include information on salary, years of service, or employment

Joint Affidavit of (2) witnesses of the same nationality as the applicant

It is important to note that these requirements may vary depending on the venue and the specific requirements of the local government. It is best to consult with the local authorities or a marriage lawyer in the UAE for a complete and accurate list of requirements.

For UAE nationals only:

Written consent from parents notarized by a local lawyer and, if already married, written Consent by First Wife, also notarized by a local lawyer.

(2) new passport-size colour photos and (2) colour copies of a valid passport

Certificate of Good Moral Character from the UAE Police.

Original Certificate of No Objection to Marry from the employer, including information on salary, years of service or employment.

Joint Affidavit of (2) witnesses of the same nationality as the applicant.

Please note that they must contact their consulate or embassy if they plan to marry a non-Filipino national. Only Filipino citizens can get married at the Philippine Consulate General office.

Selecting the Appropriate Venue for Filipino Marriage in Dubai

After making the decision to tie the knot, it is crucial to choose the perfect location. Consider the following tips:

If you or your partner are non-Filipino citizens, it is essential to explore other wedding venues since the Philippine Consulate only permits marriages between Filipino citizens.

Christian couples can have a church wedding if they desire. However, it is vital to inquire about the cost of the ceremony when contacting the church.

For Christian couples who prefer to marry in a hotel or other venues, it is important to note that their marriage must still adhere to their church’s terms and conditions to be recognized. The terms and conditions will vary based on their religion’s practices.

To have a Muslim wedding ceremony, the groom must be Muslim, and the couple must be citizens or hold a residence visa. The ceremony takes place at the Islamic Courts’ marriage section, and two male Muslim witnesses must attend. It is customary to have a reception party following the ceremony.

Filipino Marriage in Dubai requires adherence to specific guidelines and requirements. It is essential to consult with legal professionals to ensure that all legal and cultural aspects are considered. The necessary documents, such as DFA-authenticated certificates, passport copies, and visa copies, must be provided, and pre-marital counselling or classes may also be required depending on the couple's religion. Additionally, it is essential to consider the specific requirements of the wedding venue, whether it be a church, Consulate General's premises or the Islamic Courts.