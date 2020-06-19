By: Vijai Pant

“The elderly need so little, but they need that little so much.”

It took the old woman some effort to turn to the other side on her bed to see the smiling faces of the two children. The framed photograph did not appear to her nearly for four decades. Probably the happy memories of their growing years still fresh in her mind made her weak eyes not see the distinctly yellowish tinge in the black- and-white photograph.

“Being two years younger than Sheetal you had always been the pampered one. Do you remember, Saurabh, how you would make me run after you with the glass of milk, how you would lay down some condition or the other to finish it off and how you would persuade me to buy those iced lollies while returning from the bazaar?” she wanted to ask aloud the pre-teenager in the frame. She didn’t do it, but the very thought of it brought a faint smile to her withered lips.

“Maa jee there is enough dalia left of the morning, but if you want, I can quickly rustle up a sabzi for you” These words of Kamala, her domestic help, broke the old woman’s reverie.

When Sheetal and Saurabh had left the nest pursuing their individual careers, Mrs Dubey was all alone. The empty nest syndrome would haunt her and she would excitedly wait for the young collegians to come home during breaks.

However, for the last four years she has had Kamala by her side. Kamala lived close by. She would run errands for the old woman who remained confined within the four walls. During these years Kamala had become a close confidant of Mrs Dubey, her maa jee, the latter sharing with her all – well nearly all – her feelings.

“You know, Kamala, how much I eat. I might not be able to finish off even that left-over dalia in the evening. In fact, I would suggest that you take some home. Just leave a bowl for me,” the old woman replied.

She had always been a small eater and looking at her frail self one could easily surmise that. The untimely death of Pramod, her husband, had resulted in Mrs Dubey further neglecting herself. She was completely focused on the upbringing and education of her kids, who were not mature enough to grasp the implications of the sudden void created in the family.

“What are your plans after they complete their schooling?” Mrs Dubey asked Kamala some weeks later. Kamala had requested for some advance money for their school fees and the conversation had then veered towards her two daughters.

“Maa jee, we don’t have the means to continue their education, although the elder one is quite sharp as you too have observed many a times. If we could afford we also would like to send her……,”

“No! No! Never do that,” Mrs Dubey almost shouted at Kamala, not even letting her complete the sentence. Her firm words seemed to carry a mix of unexpected anger and remorse.

Kamala had never seen her maa jee so upset. There was an uneasy calm for some moments, before the old woman regained her composure and tried to make up with, “I mean there is no need. There is a degree college here. In fact, I would suggest to you to get her married off, but again I would caution you to find a local match.”

“I know, maa jee, that you will always give the right advice to me,” Kamala mumbled, quietly appreciating her concern while she slowly fathomed the reason for her sudden outburst.

It was now more than five years since Sheetal and Saurabh had come over to meet their infirm and aged mother. Both of them had become so engrossed in their professional and personal lives that they just could not make it.

Of course, it was a long way from Chennai and Bengaluru. Sheetal, a working mother, was an RJ and Saurabh had a high profile job in a multinational.

In the beginning Mrs Dubey would proudly tell everyone how well her children were doing in life. “You know this is Sheetal’s voice,” she would say, irrespective of the fact that the radio station was not the one where Sheetal was employed. Any female voice on an FM channel had to be Sheetal’s.

Both the children had chosen their life partners and Mrs Dubey had admired their choices. Sheetal had got settled in the south. Right from the start her homecomings had been very few and far between, and now these had nearly stopped.

As for Saurabh, so long he was posted in Agra, Meerut and Gurugram, he would make it a point to be with his mother for festivals like Deepawali and Holi. However, when his company shifted base in 2011, he was asked to come to Bengaluru.

“With small kids and professional commitments it is difficult for them to come every now and then,” Mrs Dubey would comment. Kamala would be the avid listener.

Whenever she would see maa jee radiating happiness, Kamala would instantly come up with, “Aaj phone aaya tha, kya?” (Did you get a phone call from your children today?), and the old woman would smile and launch on those anecdotes about the two which Kamala had already heard umpteen times earlier.

“Saurabh was very mischievous, with both school and neighbours complaining about him, and Sheetal was an expert at throwing tantrums. I would be at my wit’s end in how to deal with them. But they were my angels,” adding after a pause, in almost a whisper, “They still are.”

“You know the first thing which they do while talking to me over the phone is inquire about my health. They ensure that I’m never short of money – whether it is my routine health check-up or paying your pagaar (salary) or the little everyday expenses of running the house. Did you notice the fashionable walking stick I use to walk around in the house? Well, Saurabh couriered it to me last week. He wants me to stay with him, but how can I leave this house where I have spent all my life?” Mrs Dubey would mutter more to herself than to Kamala.

The intermittent phone calls now were the only thing which would bring some life into Mrs Dubey’s dull existence. However, their regularity had also come down noticeably, but then the old lady continued to live in her own make- believe world of those angelic musings. Maybe, dwelling in the happy past was her only way of lessening the pain of her present loneliness.

Kamala had never seen maa jee’s angels – Sheetal and Saurabh – but she could very well draw a picture of the two thanks to ma jee’s unending talks about them. She had also come to know that there were two-three close relatives of Mrs Dubey but they had left India years ago. The neighbours too tired of listening to the old lady narrating her children’s anecdotes (for them it was like the nth re-run of a serial) now hardly bothered about how she’s keeping, leaving her to her own musings.

Fortunately for Mrs Dubey she had no major illness except for age- related ailments. A brave lady, she would not care much about seasonal flues, upset tummy and lack of appetite. But it was osteoarthritis which had severely restricted her movements.

A few days back Kamala pressed the door bell, before realising that there was no electricity. Then she called out, Maa jee! Maa jee! and waited for the old lady to take her time to come to the door. But when no one answered for a while she pushed the door slightly and it opened. Anxiously she entered Mrs Dubey’s room.

As her wont, the old woman was looking at the frame and talking. Did she hear faint sobs in between? Kamala again called out, “Maa jee!”

Mrs Dubey hurriedly wiped her tears before turning around.

“Very early today, Kamala?” maa jee queried.

Kamala could see the marks of those treacherous tears on the hollowed cheeks of Mrs Dubey. She had always feared it.

Starting her daily chores a thought flashed through Kamala’s mind, ‘Do children’s duties end with a regular transfer of money to their old parents?’

She knew the answer. She also knew that her maa jee was now simply waiting for the ‘real angels’ to take her away.