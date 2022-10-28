Filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra Booked For Hitting His Wife With A Car: Deets Inside!

Filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra is constantly in the headlines nowadays, but sadly not for good reasons. There’s a video of Kamal Mishra that has been getting viral on the internet these days. In the CCTV caught video, the film producer can be seen thrashing his wife, Yashmin Mishra, with his car after she red-handed him with another woman in the car. The terrifying video clip is quickly getting viral on social media. Plus, netizens have also begun rebuking the filmmaker.

While some people are indicting the filmmaker for attempting to kill his wife, others condemn him for adultery. As per reports, Yashmin Mishra (Kamal’s wife) is currently getting medical care at a hospital after she got wounded during the terrible incident. Currently, Yashmin has not talked to the media about her husband, who purportedly attempted to harm her with his car.

According to numerous reports, on October 19, 2022, at about 3 a.m., Kamal Kishore Mishra was allegedly red-handed with another woman by Yashmin Mishra. When his wife tried to go nearer to her husband’s car to talk to him, he dashed the vehicle over his wife’s legs.

All of this took place inside the parking zone of Kamal’s residential apartment, which is supposedly situated in Andheri West, Mumbai. After a long time of around 9-10 days, the petrified incident is finally in the headlines.

As per the ANI report, a complaint has been lodged against filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra by his wife, who is currently not traceable. When the police were questioned regarding their discoveries in the case up to this point. They said Kamal Kishore is charged under PS u/s 279 (rash driving) and 336 (Causing harm by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. Likewise, the wife also suffered significant head and leg damage. Here’s a tweet from ANI regarding Amboli Police’s most recent findings:

“Case registered against film producer, Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car. She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries. We’re searching for accused. Further investigation underway: Amboli Police.”