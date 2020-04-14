Coronavirus is spreading like wild fire and social distancing has become a necessary precautionary measure to fight the pandemic, Bollywood actors have stopped stepping out of their homes.

Meanwhile, a picture of Sonakshi Sinha coming out of the goregaon studio in Mumbai is going crazy viral. The picture was shared by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who alleged that Sonakshi Sinha was shooting during the coronavirus lockdown as well. Sharing a picture, he tweeted, “Who shoots in such times?”

Who shoots in such times? pic.twitter.com/CskAwdQGM0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

However the truth of the matter was far from this. On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha revealed the truth behind the photo that the picture was taken on 5th Nov 2019 and shared a picture from the show which she was shooting for on that date.

She tweeted, “Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah… those were the days!”

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

The Dabbang actress also took to her twitter and tagged Mumbai police and wrote, “Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting – ME.”

https://twitter.com/sonakshisinha/status/1249619132900716549

Sonakshi Sinha is staying at home and so are we! Be like Sonakshi Sinha !(pun intended)