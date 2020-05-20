Actress Radhika Apte had determined to cut her hair. Radhika went to Instagram and launched a selfie appearing off her lengthy locks and revealing that it is time to chop her period. Finally, Radhika Apte Said A Goodbye To Her Long Hairs; Her New Bob Hairdo Is Just Perfect For Summers!.

“I’m going to take scissors and chop the length. I love how long and healthy my hair has grown. But it’s time to say goodbye! #detachment, ”Radhika Apte captioned the image.

Actress Radhika Apte has shared a photograph of herself all-new short bob hairdo on Instagram. “And it”s all gone!!!!! #lightheaded #hairgoneshort #whatisnotthereisgone #mushroomhead,” she captioned the image. Radhika also shared her new look on Instagram Stories.

Radhika is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at their London home. In March, Radhika Apte had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about her fashion game, Radhika has made a space for herself in the Bollywood industry. Her comfortable yet chique style makes headlines every now and then. Not only that, but she's also very experimental when it comes to fashion.