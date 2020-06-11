Time didn’t seem to move forward. The Earth spun around 1670 km an hour, her mind spun about 100,000 km per second. She was dizzy and obviously at a whole new level of high. She had never tried alcohol before in her life, but this time, her intentions got the better of her. The alcohol seemed to help her think. She was so distressed, so confused. It was a question of her self-esteem, her pride, her dignity, her integrity. It was also a question of her dreams, aspirations, desires and wishes…

Monica Danton was an extraordinarily ordinary woman. She grew up in a small town called Crowley Meadows in Tennessee. Her whole life was centred on her wishes to earn enough to leave Tennessee and move to New York.

When she was younger, her uncle Ben used to take her for long walks in the countryside and more than often, they picnicked under the banyan trees. It was a beautiful vision really as, between the elliptical long leaves, one could see the sharp rays of the sun and admire the beautiful blue of the sky above.

Uncle Ben always narrated stories of when he had visited New York. He told her that if you stood at Times Square long enough, you could see the entire world walk by. He said that New York truly was the greatest city in the world. Packed with life and energy, the city never sleeps. He told her about the museums and also about the Empire State Building, and how millions came to see it every year. Monica dreamt about starting a life in one of the most fast-paced cities of the world. It was her ultimate goal. Apart from wanting to be a writer.

It was always her uncle Ben who encouraged her to pursue her dreams of becoming a writer. Her parents, however, were against this and made her study law. Since the death of uncle Ben, Monica felt that she owed it to him to continue pursuing her dreams.

After she graduated from law school, she got an internship with Crowley Law Firm. Life got too monotonous for her liking. She needed to break free. She needed freedom. She didn’t want to be one of those people stuck in a dead-end job that they were never content with. So a day after her 23rd birthday, she stood up to her parents, told them she was going to follow her heart, and left the place she had spent her whole life in. She secretly knew that she was never going to come back.

New York was everything she expected and more. The serenity of the lakes upstate, the variety of cultures, the exciting nightlife, everything exhilarated her. She was going to make the most of this. She didn’t worry much about what the townspeople spoke about her when she packed and left because life was too short to lay stress on unnecessary issues.

Since Monica was 17 she had been writing perplexing poems. It was her way of releasing her thoughts. When she felt creative she would sit alone for hours on end, writing mostly poems. Now, she had a portfolio. She knew it was good enough to be published, her only wish was to establish herself as a writer. She wanted the world to appreciate the talent that her family disregarded.

Nine days, 31 poems and 18 publishers later, Monica needed a break. All she heard from them was that there really wasn’t a market for poems at the moment. Every publisher asked her either to wait until there was a demand for poems or to try her hand at writing something else. They also mentioned that her work was very good, which was enough to keep her going.

To celebrate her second week in New York, she decided to explore the city of dreams. She stood at the centre of Times Square, overwhelmed by its allure. She remembered her uncle Ben, and wished he was with her. She needed a bit more motivation to…

“Excuse me Miss? Are you lost?”

“Um, no, I’m sorry I was in the way.”

“What’s a pretty woman like you doing here all by yourself?”

Pretty? PRETTY? No one had ever spoken to Monica like that. She was a simple, country girl and here was this handsome man with the most gorgeous light blue eyes hitting on her.

“Hello? You haven’t said anything for about two minutes now.”

“Oh, sorry. I’m a mess at the moment! “

“Coffee?”

Time passed by quickly. Monica and Greg hit it off immediately. They chatted for three hours on a roll. Monica had never felt so comfortable with anyone before. Monica told this person she just met everything about herself, how she left her past and came to New York for a fresh start.

They had a good time and when it was time to leave, Greg asked her to see him again the next day. Monica readily agreed. Life in New York was getting more interesting.

They saw each other a few times, they were quite similar. Greg too left his home in upscale Boston to make his way in New York City. He seemed to have a firm stand when it came to talking about his past or his family. He was really good at changing topics, but Monica didn’t mind. She always figured that it was just something he might not want to remember.

He invited her to go clubbing one night. Monica wasn’t much of a dancer, but maybe that was because she had never really been to a club before, let alone a club In New York City! She dressed appropriately, sort of. She looked stunning in her new dress. It set her back a few dollars along with the heels she bought to pair her new dress with. She looked smart and seemed to tantalise everyone who laid eyes on her.

This was a new Monica. One who loved life and took part in it wholly. She grabbed opportunities and ceased all anxieties. Unfortunately she still didn’t get anywhere with her dream of writing, but she never stopped pursuing it.

Greg was a sight for sore eyes. He picked a blue suit for the night.

“Aren’t you a tad bit overdressed for the club, Greg?”

“Aren’t you?”

“Fair enough.”

He chuckled before replying, “This is not the kind of club you imagine it to be, Monica, It’s, um, upscale.”

“Well, let’s not waste any time!”

The interiors were a huge contrast to what she saw of the building standing outside. It was grand. This club would probably end up on the list of places she would not be able to afford to go out to. Greg got them a couple of drinks at their table. Monica debated with herself about having a drink, but she contemplated what Greg might think of her and decided to have her first drink ever.

“Cheers to new beginnings!”

Greg made her feel special. He had eyes only for her. They talked all night, danced closely to the romantic sounds of whatever the house band was playing, and he never let go of her hand. He held it with utmost care. She felt protected. He truly made her feel like more of a woman.

Once it was past midnight, Greg took her up to the “special” booths to introduce her to some of his friends. She was pleased with that. She felt like she was slowly becoming a small part of his life. Maybe he would soon open up to her a bit more. Monica had told him everything about herself. Every single thing. And now she waited anxiously to hear about him. His walls were about to break down soon, she could see it happen.

They drank a lot that night. Monica was overwhelmed by what alcohol was doing to her. She didn’t really acquire the taste, but it made her feel confident and bold, something that never came to her naturally. She felt unafraid and decided to take the risk…

She kissed him passionately. That wasn’t even the scariest part. She was more concerned with whether he would reciprocate the kiss. He seemed taken aback in the beginning, but he kissed her back.

Fired with unfulfilled passion, he asked her whether he could take her home with him. They left immediately.

They kissed a bit on the way to his rented apartment before he stopped her to talk.

“Monica, I know who you are. I know everything about you. I can help you, Monica. I can help you achieve your dream.”

“What does that mean?”

“I knew EVERYTHING about you. Even before you told me.”

“Explain more.”

“I work for a publishing company. The editor is my best friend. I can get your poems published. You can finally have what you want.”

“I don’t know what to say, Greg. This is a bit too intimidating, considering the fact that I also don’t think I’m in my senses at the moment. And how exactly did you know who I was?”

“It’s all right Monica, I know what you want.”

He made her slurp down another glass of gin and tonic.

They entered his apartment. Monica could hardly focus on taking in the beauty of his home.

Greg pulled her closer, she got goose bumps all over. No man had ever held her like that.

“I can give you what you want. If you give me what I want.”

“What does that mean, Greg?”

“How can you be so naïve, darling? I want you. All of you. And in return, I’ll get your poems published. And whatever else you want published in the near future. All you have to do is follow my lead.”

He gave her some more alcohol. And now, Monica knew she was slowly losing grip. She knew what was happening. She was caught up in a web of lust and deceit. But it was also a step closer to her dream. Her own book of poems. How badly she wanted it. She wanted this desperately. She battled with her consciousness once again. She knew this was wrong, but Greg was on the path to convincing her.

He explained that it would be years before she could get her book published. He told her how this was an easier way. She drank a bit more. He told her she could finally prove to her parents that her dream was worth pursuing. He even told her that she would come up to Uncle Ben’s encouragement.

While Monica was deep in thought, Greg went ahead to wait for her in the bedroom.

Monica was still confused, bewildered and demented. The man she thought would be her one and only turned out to be the devil in an impressive disguise. Greg called out to Monica.

She came to New York a month back. She had no job, no publishing deal yet and no family. This could be her express ticket into the life she always yearned for.

Time didn’t seem to move forward. The Earth spun around 1670 km an hour, her mind spun about 100,000 km per second. She was dizzy and obviously at a whole new level of high. She had never tried alcohol before in her life, but this time, her intentions got the better of her. The alcohol seemed to help her think. She was so distressed, so confused. It was a question of her self-esteem, her pride, her dignity, her integrity…It was also a question of her dreams, aspirations, her desires and wishes….

Now, it was as if the contentious fire might branch out letting loose an uncurbed but ingenious vision; as if all her barriers had suddenly melted away leaving her in a twilight zone amidst which rose the diabolical question, “What if?”

Greg called out to Monica again.

What did Monica Danton do?

She took the path less travelled on.