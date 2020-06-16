It just seems like yesterday that the actor debuted on the big scren with Kai Po Che in the year 2013. And now, he is no more.Sushant Singh Rajput commited suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The entertainer was 34. He was most recently seen in Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered hanging at his Bandra home prior at the beginning of today. A portion of his friends were likewise at home when his body was found.

Since yesterday, internet based life has been loaded up with sympathy messages for Sushant Singh Rajput’s loved ones. The MS Dhoni on-screen character kicked the bucket by self destruction and his downfall has left everybody in stun. Numerous famous people from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and numerous others communicated anguish over his passing. Kriti Sanon who highlighted with him in Raabta also shared a heartfelt note. Reports had it that Kriti and Sushant were a couple sooner or later in time. Have a look:

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things….A part of my heart has gone with you..and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..”.

Her sister, Nupur Sanon took to her Instagram record to impart a healthy picture to Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote a couple of verses from the tune Nagmein Hai from the film Yaadein. In the image, we can see Sushant chuckling hard while embracing Nupur Sanon. The image is grievous and has left numerous in tears.

We hope the actor rest in peace.