Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman is one of the world’s most well-known and renowned musicians. ‘Urvasi Urvasi,’ ‘Jai Ho,’ ‘Masakali,’ are some of his iconic tracks among others. Several musicians have recreated a lot of his songs. A.R. Rahman discussed how he feels when others duplicate his unique music in an exclusive interview with a daily Bollywood news station.

While talking about what he thinks about people copying his songs and composition, he said, “People know that now, you know whether it is beat or sound, there are such smart people out there and they want to bring you down. In that era, they thought they could get away with it but it was exclusively shot.”

He added “In a way, it was flattering for me because copying is definitely flattery. At the same time, I did not want to waste my time going behind people for that because there were other people to take care of that stuff. My goal was always to refine myself and go forward and forward and never let any negative things go into my mind whether it is greed or anything.”

There is so much to do in music that doesn’t waste your time in hatred, greed, and jealousy. You can go march and just make another tune, make another progression, make another rhythm or story. That is my mantra.”

Meanwhile, A.R. Rahman recently collaborated with singer Ananya Birla on the song “Hindustani Way,” which is a homage to the Indian Olympic squad competing in Tokyo in 2020.