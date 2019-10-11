Finding Difficultly In Knowing Your Capabilities? Read On To Know Which Field Suit You Best

Share

The sun line mainly shows the capability, talent and popularity which may lead to success. So, it’s also called the Line of Success. Generally speaking, a long sun line is better than a short one and people with a sun line are better than those without it. Also, it’s regarded as a sister line to the Fate Line as it could boost the fate line. If you have a positive fate line but a poor sun line, you may find that no matter how hard you try, you are difficult to get recognition and success. On the contrary, although your fate line is not satisfactory but if you possess a strong sun line, you are still lucky to get help and gain recognition thus achieve success.

Here are some details:

● If you find your sun line is very short or absent, it indicates that you enjoy an ordinary life without name or fame during the whole life. If it’s absent, you are difficult to get success no matter how hard you try. If it’s too short, it shows you couldn’t enjoy the joys until the old age. In general, people working in enterprises and institutions usually have this kind of short line.

● A clear sun line indicates a good taste for art or literature.

● A narrow line shows a frustrated life and a hard marriage. The career in the youth and middle age is usually common without any big achievement. Till the old age, you could become outstanding.