First ever Space rocket carrying passengers set to take off today

On Tuesday, Jeff Bezos, the former Amazon CEO, will fly 100 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. Nine days after Richard Branson soared to the edge of space on his VSS Unity. The millionaire is taking a ride on his company’s New Shepard spaceship. It will be launch today at 6.30 p.m. from West Texas’ high desert plains.

The spacecraft will carry Bezos and his brother Mark and 82-year-old Wally Funk, a former pilot, Oliver Daeman, an 18-year-old kid, will travel beyond the Karman Line to witness the stunning vista of the blue planet before parachuting back to Earth. With the success of this mission, the crew would hold records for carrying the richest, oldest and youngest people to be in space.

Wally Funk is the only female crew member. After the completion of this venture, she will become the oldest-ever US astronaut, edging out John Glenn.

From launch to landing, the mission will last for 10 minutes. There will be no qualified astronauts controlling the spaceship when it takes off.

As it takes off from the Texas launch pad, the spaceship will achieve a top speed of Mach 3, which is three times the speed of sound. New Shepard will detach from the launcher three minutes into the flight. Afterward, the passengers will experience zero gravity and weightlessness as they unbuckle from their seats. New Shepard will cross the Karman line and enter space in four minutes, while the boosters will return to Earth.

As the spacecraft begins its descent, Bezos and the crew will strap themselves into their seats six minutes into the flight. At nine minutes, the first parachutes will be deployed, slowing the capsule to 26 kilometers per hour. The capsule will land softly in the desert at a speed of 1.6 kilometers per hour, where the rescue and recovering team will be awaiting.

The trip will be the world’s first unpiloted flight to space with an all-civilian crew.