Five places to celebrate Holi 2020

With throwing the gulaal in the air, Sprinkling of every color, each representing a symbol of happiness, we all say Happy Holi. Looking for some amazing places to celebrate amazing holi of 2020? Here are five places to celebrate this year’s holi, take a look!!!

1 Delhi: Musical Holi

Holi tends to be a rowdy affair in Delhi. If you’re staying anywhere near Paharganj, be prepared to be covered in color by shopkeepers and children alike if you step outside. If you can, try and get tickets to the Holi Moo Festival (previously the renowned Holi Cow Festival). This festival of color, moozik and madness has more than 40 Indian and international performers spread over four stages. The environment is safe, and non-toxic colors are provided, along with bhang lassi, street food, and sprinklers to get everyone in the mood

2 Mathura and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh: Traditional Holi.

Holi celebrations get underway on Vasant Panchami (end of winter), 40 days before the main Holi day, in the temple towns of Mathura and Vrindavan, four hours from Delhi. Mathura is where Lord Krishna was born, while Vrindavan was where he spent his childhood.

3 Barsana, Uttar Pradesh: Holi with Sticks

Indian men always are not in charge! The women of Barsana and Nandgaon villages near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh beat up men with sticks, in what’s known as Lathmar Holi celebrations. Unfortunately, this event isn’t recommended for solo female travelers due to the disgusting behavior of men, who continue to go around molesting women.

4 Udaipur, Rajasthan: Royal Holi

On the eve of Holi people light bonfires to mark the occasion and ward of evil spirits in a ritual called holikadahan. For an unforgettable regal experience, join in the celebration of Udaipur’s Mewar royal family. There will be a magnificent palace procession from the royal residence to Manek Chowk at the City Palace, including bedecked horses and royal band. Later the traditional sacred fire will be lit and an effigy of Holika burnt.

5 Banke Bihari Temple

Holi is celebrated in great gusto and fervour in Vrindavan. It welcomes the advent of spring and bids good riddance to the cold chills of winter. Coming underway on Vasant Panchami, Holi marks a grand celebration in Vrindavan with huge processions of people smeared in different colors dancing to the tunes of the musicians.