Five Times Jaya Bachchan Was All Praises For Daughter-In-Law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood movie might have portrayed the saas-bahu relationship as volatile and fickle. But in real-life the bond that daughter-in-law share with their mother-in-law is truly inspiring. One such saas-bahu Jodi is none other than Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Although, a lot of media reports keep talking about the tiff between Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But isn’t it quite normal for two members of a family to fight sometimes? This certainly doesn’t mean that they are not on good terms.

In fact, there have been a lot of instances when the Bachchan ladies have shown that these Bachchan ladies are quite fond of each other. And here we bring you 5 such instances when Jaya Bachchan was all praises for her daughter-in-law Aishwarya.

In an interview with a leading daily, Jaya was all-praises for her daughter-in-law. She called her a hands-on-mom. She said, “Sometimes I tease Aishwarya and I say Aaradhya is a very lucky girl because can you imagine having a nurse like Miss World Aishwarya!”

On Karan Johar’s chat show Jaya Bacchan has said that Aishwarya is a lovely person. She went on to say that she has always loved her. She was quoted as saying, “She is lovely. I love her. I have always loved her. She is quiet. She listens and she is taking it all in. And another beautiful thing is that she has fitted in so well in the family. She knows who are our good friends.”

3. On the same chat show, Jaya revealed Aishwarya’s best quality and said, “I have never seen her push herself whenever we all are together. I like that quality of hers to stand behind.”

Jaya Bachchan had once revealed that what she loves in Aishwarya the most and said it’s a beautiful thing that Aishwarya fits in the family so well.

At Subash Ghai’s birthday party, Jaya had once schooled the paps for calling Aishwarya by her first name as he asked her to pose. The over-protective saasu-maa got furious and reprimanded the photographer for his behaviour, “Ash kya Hota hai? Is she your school friend?”

Clearly, Aishwarya has won her saasu-maa’s heart over the years.