Family is the most important thing in anyone’s life. It maybe a common man or any celebrity, family is something that is always there for you no matter what. Great people make great family and a family in bollywood who has maintained its lagacy is none other than the Kapoor Family. This family is a live example of how a family should have. The way this family has put together in everything is so special. And Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor are everyone’s favourite Kapoor sisters.

Now, as the lockdown period is going around, we got our hands on some unseen pictures of Karishma and Kareena. The bond these sisters share is actually commendable. From time to time, they have proved to be one of the best siscombo. From going on trips to going out for a lunch, these girls slay in their own way. Have a look at their pictures:

In a conversation with The Telegraph, Kareena spoke about her tunning with fashion. She shared, “One of the biggest advantages of having a sister is that you can always share each other’s clothes. Be it some special occasion or a casual hangout, you can always sneak her favourite dress from her closet because why not (laughs)! Just like any other sister duo, Bollywood sisters also share their clothes with each other. Whenever I feel like dressing up, I always remember Lolo (Karisma). I just love her fashion sense and I follow her a lot. She used to choose my outfits and get me ready when I was a kid and I loved it. I still ask for her fashion advice as she gives great suggestions and styling tips.”

Earlier in an interview, Kareena spoke about her relationship with sister Karishma who is fondly known as Lolo. She had revealed how her sister, Karisma was stricter than her mother, Babita. She had shared, “Lolo (Karisma) helps me with my homework. Mama’s strict about studies. But Lolo is even stricter. She even spanks me sometimes when I am naughty. But that is because she loves me.”