Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away yesterday after he was admitted in Mumbai hospital. He was extremely unwell and had battled cancer as well. It came as shocking news just after a day of the shocking death of the extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan. He was battling cancer for a long time and had even stayed for a year for his treatment. He came back in September last year and has been keeping ill.

In the throwback video, Ranbir also shared how after the actor left for his treatment in the US, he only spoke to him about movies. The throwback video is from Zee Cine Awards 2019, the year when the late actor was away from the bay stationed in the US for his cancer treatment. His son Ranbir Kapoor while picking up an award for the best actor male for his film Sanju, revealed about his father’s passion for acting and his insecurities too. After heading to the US for his treatment, the late actor was worried if he could still get work in the industry after his return in the country. Have a look at the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_m82wWBCBp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

After his death, an official statement was released, titled ‘A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family’ which read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents.”

After everyone got to know about the sad news, many Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal, Juhi Chawla, Priyanka Chopra and many more along with TV celebs like Karishma Tanna, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, to name a few took to their social media handles and send condolences to his family.

Meanwhile, post his cancer treatment, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi’s The Body and had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.