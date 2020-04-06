Having a proper colon function has a great and essential importance due to the fact that it is the organ that regulates the elimination of waste material. We are going to tell you about the ultimate colon cleanser. You can always do it while home. This homemade method will help you to get rid of the waste and improve the digestion.

One good thing about this cleansing method is that is does not involve a visit to the doctor and you can as well do everything at your home. Finally, you will get rid of the discomfort caused by excess waste.

The great homemade colon cleanser with 3 juices

Ingredients:

• ½ cup 100% pure organic apple juice

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 tsp. ginger juice

• ½ tsp. sea salt

• ½ cup warm filtered water

Preparation:

This method involves some simple instructions. You will first need a highball glass and a spoon and the first thing you will need to do is warm the water, which should be not too hot nor too cold. Reach a temperature where it is safe to drink it.

Pour it in a glass and stir in a half a teaspoon of sea salt. It pushes waste out of the body and that is how it eases its elimination and improves digestion.

Pour the juices in. The nutrients contained in the apple maintain health at an optimal level and you want your colon to be healthy. Ingesting only one apple a day will prevent the happening of nasty ailments and you will not need harsh medications as it was shown in some recent studies. The ginger helps in reducing bloating and it stimulates the colon to push out the toxins, while lemon juice enhances digestion and detoxification. It is full of vitamin C, and that is why it is a great and excellent antioxidant. Having these ingredients combined can do some wonders to the colon. It’s the most powerful color cleanser.

Potential risks

You need to be aware of a few things in order to avoid any undesired effect. In case you are pregnant, sick or deal with an allergy, consult your doctor before you do the great colon cleanse. Diabetics should be careful as well, because apple juice contains natural sugars. Do not perform the colon cleanse more than once a week.