Florence Pugh Bedazzles Everyone, Wearing A Sheer White Victoria Beckham Gown At The Governors Awards In L.A.

Once again, Florence Pugh chose to wear a sheer at the Governor’s Awards in L.A. The actress attended the Fairmont Century Plaza for the Saturday event sporting a Victoria Beckham gown from her spring 2023 collection. The sleeveless gown comprising a train was mainly sheer and had white layering outside, along with gold accents and extra gold polka beads to provide the look with some extra flicker.

To finalize the countenance, Pugh sported a nose ring, studded earrings, and a gold collar necklace, along with short hair by Peter Lux, and makeup was done by Alex Babsky. The event witnessed numerous celebs such as Michael J. Fox, who won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, a titular Oscar that determinates exceptional humanitarian initiatives. During his oration, he referred to Parkinson’s as “the gift that keeps on taking.”

“Once I became engaged in learning about the disease, every interaction, every new piece of information I gathered, every researcher or NIH official I talked to, all confirmed, the science was ahead of the money,” Fox conveyed. “The answers could be unlocked with the right investments.”

Several Oscar nominees were also there at the Governors Awards, including Peter Weir, Diane Warren, Fox, and Euzhan Palcy. Furthermore, Pugh also rocked the event by wearing the beautiful sheer gown on Saturday. Last month at Paris Fashion Week, Pugh was caught sporting a champagne-colored two-piece sheer Valentino design dress, along with high-rise briefs under the sequined skirt and no bra under the long-sleeved sheer top.

She utilized the chance to call everyone out who appeared to have problems with her dress. “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after,” Florence wrote on her Instagram. “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?”