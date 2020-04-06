Our joints are enfolded in synovial fluid that decreases the friction between the cartilage and the other tissues, and it lubricates and offers support while the joints are moving. Knowing this, drinking water improves the synthesis of synovial fluid and promotes the lubrication. Taking two litres of water daily will suffice to cover the needs of the whole body.

Onions, leeks and garlic

The abovementioned vegetables and the others that are alike are abundant in fulfur, which is a mineral that is important for the formation of the collagen and other elements that make up the bones, ligaments, tendons and cartilage. Asparagus and cabbage are also very rich in this amazing substance.

Bluefish

Sardines, mackerel, tuna and salmons have omega -3 fatty acids that contain some powerful anti inflammatory properties that impede the synthesis of inflammatory mediations. Omega-3 acids are also protecting the cell membrane from different effects of the oxidative processes that take place during exercise .

Foods rich in vitamin C

Oranges, strawberries, kiwis, broccoli, parsley and tomatoes will hamper the inflammation in our bodies together with the omega-3, and this vitamin is also in charge of the synthesis and the maintenance of cartilage and collagen in our joints.

Meats and derivatives

These improve the function of our joints while supplying the necessary amino acids for synthesis of the cartilage and by decreasing the time needed for recovery of the lesions. The contained iron and zinc in them are also needed for the healing of injuries, but however, high ingesting of meat is not recommended. Two to three servings of 100 grams of meet per week are sufficient.

ADDITIONAL TIPS

• Eat foods abundant in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, and vitamin D.

• Always control your weight to avoid overweight and obesity.