Foods You Should Eat And Avoid To Reduce Stress, Anxiety Levels

Can a type of food increase and decrease your stress and anxiety levels? There’s no doubt about it that the food you consume not only affects your body but also your mental health because it releases neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. It can either stress you out or help you keep stress in check. Specific therapies and medications can help relieve the burden of anxiety but it’s very important to follow a diet to manage anxiety.

We often eat a lot of sugary foods and drink caffeine when we are stressed which aggravates anxiety. Ingredients like aspartame- an artificial sweetener, monosodium glutamate (MSG)- used for processed foods, and pre-cooked ready meals, and some food dyes- used in drinks, candies, cheese, and other processed foods can contribute to anxiety, depression, and mood changes. Whereas ingredients like magnesium, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, asparagus, probiotic foods and B vitamins are helpful to reduce anxiety.

Foods that you should stay away from to keep your mental health good are:

Sugar

High Sugar intake will boost your energy fast but then blood sugar levels drop quickly and you will crave more. This can trigger the release of adrenaline and cortisol into the bloodstream causing anxiety. Avoid fruit juices, aerated drinks, diet soda, white bread, dressing sauces and ketchup.

Processed foods

These contain excessive amounts of salt which can increase blood pressure and the workload of the heart, causing the body to release adrenaline into the bloodstream causing anxiety. Avoid processed cheese, canned soups or fruits and cured meats.

Caffeine

It is to aid relaxation and control mood but excessive intake will increase heart palpitations, shaking irritability, and insomnia. Use decaf coffee and avoid energy drinks.

Fried foods

It can cause gastroesophageal reflux disease and acid reflux that trigger anxiety.

Food Additives

Regular consumption can cause fatigue, headaches, depression, and anxiety.

Foods that you must add to your diet to manage stress and anxiety are:

Spinach: it has dopamine and makes you feel calm.

Berries: it has vitamin C which will repair the damage caused by stress to our cellular walls.

Avocado: It has vitamin B which will relieve stress and anxiety naturally.

Oatmeal: Boosts serotonin which will ease the level of stress and anxiety.

Dark chocolate: It will suppress the production of cortisol, the stress hormone.

But the food alone won’t help you have to do regular exercise, get enough sleep, limit the consumption of social media news and knowledge, avoid alcohol and smoking and treat any underlying mental health problems are important too.