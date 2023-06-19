‘Forcefully Dancing’; Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Trolled For ‘Faking Out’ At Karan Deol’s Reception!

Sunny Deol is currently on cloud nine as his elder son, Karan Deol tied knot with the love of his life, Drisha Acharya. The couple’s wedding ceremonies were completed on June 18, 2023. After the day wedding was over, the Deols hosted a lavish reception party at Taj Lands End in the evening. The wedding reception was attended by several renowned celebrities. B-Town couple, Deepika Paukone and Ranveer Singh too marked entry with their gracious presence. However, netizens trolled Deepika and Ranveer for their lazy dance performance despite the fact that the couple was enjoying the party at their comfort. Dig into the story!

Deepika-Ranveer Hit Dance Floor At Karan Deol’s Reception

Padmavat actress, Deepika Padukone, looked a stunning diva in a black colored anarkali suit. She opted for open tresses and bold glowy makeup. Band Baja Baaraat actor, Ranveer Singh looked absolutely dapper in a white pair of Sherwani. He matched his ensemble with a goofy pair of sunglasses. Well, the couple was spotted dancing their hearts out at the wedding reception.

Deepika-Ranveer Trolled For Their Lazy Dance Performance

Deepika and Ranveer’s dance performance at Karan Deol’s reception didn’t go well with a certain section of online community. Netizens started to mock at Deepika and Ranveer’s lack of enthusiasm at the party.

Ranveer and Deepika can be seen seated with the other guests and enjoying in a dance performance in one of the viral clips. However, some people don’t like observing a Bollywood couple behave so normally. They are criticizing #DeepVeer for faking their excitement and merely acting amused.

Others have gone farther by attempting to identify a conflict between Ranveer and DP. They are making remarks about how Ranveer is not being as “lovey-dovey” with his wife because it is said that she is “still in love with her ex”!

One of the troll read, “Haha deepika is not at all a graceful dancer. She puts in a lot of effort (which i admire) for her movie dances..to be a decent dancer but she’s definitely not graceful.” Another user commented, “what’s dp doing? She looks like one of those old uncles who just throw their hands up in their air and bob around especially at weddings!” “their dance seems a little forced”, stated another user.