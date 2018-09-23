Share

Pakistan Miss World Ramina Ashfaque is winning hearts with her looks. She is sexy, gorgeous, and has all the beautiful features that can make her stand out. In fact, it won’t be wrong to call her the most beautiful and sexiest women to ever win the Pakistan Miss World title.

Ramina, born in Pakistan, spent her earlier days in the United States. She is a young and independent girl who likes to live life on her own terms. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her sexy pictures to keep her fans glued to her Beauty.

She loves adventure sports and water sports, which can be obviously seen from her pictures. Apart from that, she also likes to paint and travel a lot. Here are some of the hottest pictures of Ramina Ashfaque that will make you forget Manushi or Anukreethy.