Formal Style: Kriti Sanon Adds A Modern Touch To A Traditional Khaki Pantsuit!

Kriti Sanon’s stylist recently shared photos of her in a classic khaki pantsuit posing like a boss. Kriti Sanon’s khaki pantsuit is the stuff of boardroom fashion fantasies. Continue reading for a closer look at her clothing.

Power dressing is an art form in the fashion world that communicates confidence, style, and authority. It takes a lot of effort to dress like a boss babe, but one Bollywood actress who continually exhibits her mastery of this technique is none other than the amazing Kriti Sanon.

Power dressing does not have to be restricted to dark colors or traditional styles. Kriti’s pick of khaki pantsuit with a twist highlights how classic styles can be reinterpreted to fit modern tastes and preferences. Take inspiration from Kriti Sanon and enter the world of power dressing with grace and elegance.

Because of their equally fashionable and steal-worthy looks, Kriti Sanon’s recent sartorial selections have been the talk of the town. The actress has recently stocked her closet with evergreen sarees and magnificent red-carpet-ready traditional outfits.

Kriti Sanon has almost completed a decade in the Indian film industry and has begun a new chapter in her life. Kriti has moved from actress to producer. The dress marked the actress’s significant power move in which she channelled her inner boss babe.

Kriti embraced the essentials for her latest photoshoot, slipping into an excellently constructed and cut suit ensemble. Take style inspiration from Kriti and incorporate this look into your workwear wardrobe. Are you ready for this stylish ride?

Outfit Details

Kriti Sanon looks fierce in a Helen Anthony pantsuit. Sukriti Grover, a celebrity stylist, took to Instagram to post shots of Kriti Sanon from the shooting. It depicts Kriti dressed in a boss babe chocolate brown ensemble from the Helen Anthony clothes line. It has a cropped shirt, matching trousers and a trench coat with a fashionable necktie.

Kriti Sanon wore a midriff-baring cropped blouse with an inverted infinity-style scalloped hem, full-length sleeves with wide open cuffs, a fitted bust, and a tailored silhouette. She wore it with matching trousers that had a high waist, extravagant gold buttons on the front, a flared hem, a pleated design and an elasticated waist.

Kriti’s innate attractiveness was enhanced by these aspects without overpowering her persona. but that’s not all; her pantsuit, which includes a cropped shirt and high-waisted pants and is paired with a floor-length trench coat, adds a modern and fashionable twist to the conventional statement.

Accessories

Kriti Sanon cleverly chose nude shoes to suit the dress, keeping the overall polished look. She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for stacked gold rings that offered just the appropriate amount of glitter without drawing attention away from the main look.

Glam Picks

Kriti kept her makeup minimal yet classy. She chose subtle smokey eye shadow, feathery brows, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip tint, rouged cheeks, dazzling highlighter, and light contouring. The finishing touch was a side-parted open wavy haircut.