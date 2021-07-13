Former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma Part of 1983 World Cup-Winning Team,dies of heart attack

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma has died of massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday at the age of 66. The former Indian batsman reportedly died of cardiac arrest at 7:40 am. He is survived by his wife Renu Sharma, two daughters Puja, Preeti and son Chirag Sharma. In a glittering cricket career, spanning over the late 70’s and the 80’s, the 66-year-old former Punjab cricketer, who was born in Ludhiana on August 11, 1954, was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman.





He played a pivotal role in India’s 1983 World Cup winning team with a memorable 89-run match-winning knock that handed the great West Indies team their first defeat at the biggest stage. Yashpal wasn’t done there as in the semifinal against England he again top scored with 61 – a flick over square leg for six off a near yorker from Bob Willis being a memorable shot. Yashpal’s character will be portrayed by Sacred Games-famed actor Jatin Sharma in upcoming movie ’83, which plays tribute to the 1983-winning World Cup team.





In 37 Tests he played for India — debut in 1979 against England — Yashpal scored 1606 runs with two centuries (top score of 140) and nine fifties to his name at an average of over 33. His last Test for India was against the mighty West Indians soon after the famous 1983 World Cup triumph. He made his ODI debut earlier in 1978 against Pakistan while amassing 883 runs at an average of 28.48. In Ranji, where he represented three teams including Haryana and Railways, Yashpal played 160 matches while scoring 8, 933 runs that included 21 centuries with a highest score 201*.





Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar expressed shock at his teammate’s demise. The 1983 squad had met on the sidelines of a book launch here couple of weeks ago. “It is unbelievable. He was the fittest among all of us. I had asked him that day when we met how about his routine. He was a vegetarian, teetotaller, used to have soup for his dinner and very particular about his morning walks. I am just shocked,” Vengsarkar told PTI. As a player, he was a proper team man and a fighter. I fondly remember the 1979 Test against Pakistan in Delhi. We both had a partnership which helped us save the game. I knew him since my university days. Still can’t believe it,” he added.







Post-retirement he was involved in various roles — including umpire and selector — with the Indian cricket board (BCCI), Punjab and Haryana cricket, and also served as cricket expert with India TV. He was also national selector for two stints — 2003-2006 and 2008 — and backed then-India captain Sourav Ganguly during the player’s tiff with coach Greg Chappell. He later served as the coach of Uttar Pradesh.