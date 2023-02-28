Bollywood actress Alaya F undoubtedly has a great body. The Freddy actress often treats her Insta fam with some of her stunning pics. Her latest pics in a bikini have taken the internet by storm. For the unversed, Alaya F is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi. Have a look at the pics here.

Alaya F’s Sexy Pics In Black Bikini

Alaya has a hot body with toned abs. She is also a fitness enthusiast. The Freddy actress makes sure to workout daily and eat healthy. In the latest pics, she can be seen in a sexy black bikini and a black shrug. She can be seen posing sensuously and flaunting her toned mid-riff in all the snaps.

Sharing the bikini pictures, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor wrote, “Got all the stomach pics before the pizza arrived”.

As soon as she dropped the pics, fans flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis. A fan wrote, “Loved your way of posing the photographs, just 100 out of 100! mean WOW!” while one wrote, “Hott and Sexyyy”. A user commented, “Too beautiful. Love you in bikini”.

Check out all the pics of Alaya F in bikini here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

This is not the first time, Alaya has stunned in a bikini. She often shares smouldering hot snaps in bikinis.

Alaya F’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Alaya F was seen in Freddy with Kartik Aaryan. She played a negative character in the film for which she was raved by critics and audience.

She was last seen in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat where she collaborated with ace filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap. Reportedly, she will be seen in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The pretty actress also has Sri in her kitty.