Actor Freddy Daruwala who made a striking debut as the main villain in the Akshay Kumar starrer Holiday, has just been to hell and back. Reliving the trauma Freddy says, “My Dad got tested positive for the Coronavirus about a week ago. He’s fine now, resting and recovering well.”

Freddy has large house and his father along with the rest of the family is quarantined in it. Says Freddy, “Yes he has been in isolation at home. He was having fever and body ache as the only symptoms. Then he lost the sense of smell and that’s the time it alarmed us and when we tested him we found him positive.”

While, at first, they took it lightly, but after three-four days, they took him for a test which came out positive. Freddy revealed that BMC suggested to keep him in a place with many rooms and washrooms. So they decided to keep his father at home as hospital beds could be used by other patients.

Before sealing the bungalow, BMC sanitized the entire premises and put up a notice outside of the residence. His father is 62 and the actor said home isolation wasn’t an issue since the bungalow had many rooms. Freddy Daruwala said that he is concerned about his 15-month old son Evaan.

Freddy’s advice to those affected by the virus? “Well some sound advice that even the government gives on your caller tune these days is, ‘You don’t have to fight the diseased but fight the disease’. If you find someone at your place with mild flu symptoms, please get that person tested first. Put him in isolation even before the test results come. That’s what we did. And ask the patient to wear a mask. Give him a lot of warm water and vitamin C (1000 mg/day) and good food to increase the immunity. Also one must make the Traditional “kawa” and sip on it throughout the day. Most importantly be around the patient and not get panicked or scare the patient.”

The worst is over for Freddy. And he hopes the same is true for the rest of the world.