Can you imagine your life without a person with whom you have shared number of things, and that too in these hard times? Surely we can’t. COVID has made us one thing understood that, whosoever it is, one needs a friend in his/her life. A friend with whom you can not only share your thoughts, but can also made them learn the real of meaning of life. As tomorrow is the day to celebrate the bond, as tomorrow is Friendship Day, that cheers you up, lifts up your spirit and makes you laugh your lungs out on days you can’t even smile

Friendship Day Last-Minute Surprise

Friends are the family who stays with us through our good and bad times. It is a bond to cherish throughout the life. So, a day is dedicated to celebrate your precious bond with your friends that deserves special attention. In India, friendship day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August and this year the day is falling on August 1. And in order to make the day special for your best friend here are five things that you can do, during COVID times:-

Video call: Due to the pandemic, it may not be possible for you and your friends to meet and celebrate this day. So, make sure to schedule a video call and spend some quality time with each other. Make sure to express your feelings and to relive the memories.

Friendship band: If you are not so fancy, but surely wants to make your friend feel special, then you start by basics of the day. Tie a friendship band on your friend’s wrist and walk down memory lane with each other. If you can’t meet, then try to parcel it with a beautiful message.

Send gifts: During these days, it may be impossible to meet, then you should surprise your best friend with a cute gift. You can also include a friendship band and your friend’s favourite chocolate in the package to make them feel extra special on the day.

Express your love on Social media: Social Media is one such platform, where you can get ideas and can utilise them to make your friend feel special. You can make a collage or a video of photos with your BFF and share it on social media. You can team it up with a heartfelt caption to make your best friend feel loved.

Spend the day together: Since you can’t meet, you can plan a call. You can meet online. It will be a good change from your busy schedule and will also make the day unforgettable. The two of you can do fun activities together like playing games, cooking together, watching movies among other things. This will also allow you time to catch up with your BFF on all their life updates

Groove On The Go

Life is always incomplete without music and we are very sure our friends will be on cloud nine when they realise what surprise you have got for them!