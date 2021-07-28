From “Balika Vadhu” to “Haseen Dilruba” and “14 Phere” all you need to know about Vikrant Messed.

With a very simple personality and marvellous acting skills Vikrant Massey has a diffrent impact in entertainment industry. For Vikrant Masseyit was then tv and now in movies and webseries.

He has gave two back to back movies in two diffrent OTT platforms recently. “Haseen Dilruba” with Tapsee Pannu and “14 Phere” with Kriti Kharbanda . With his spontaneous acting skills and innocent smile Vikrant Massey has impressed all group of audiences and won million hurts. He has proved that if your acting skills are great no obstacles can stop you to be popular.





In Balika Vadhu when he played the character of a village boy Shyam no one would have imagined that he is going to portry the character of the goon “Bablu Pandit ” in Amzon Prime’s popular web series “Mirzapur”.



According to Vikrant massey OTT platforms have played very important role in his career. Vikrant Massey always wanted to be and actor though he got his first tv break when he was 17 but got popular from “Balika Vadhu” and “Baba Aiso Var Dhundho” tv serials. In movies Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer “Lootera” brought him into lime light, and the rest is history last year he was casted opposite Deepika Padukone in “Chhapak”. Who was Deepika Padukone’s home production. It was based on a accid attack survivor.

Vikrant Massey is best known for his performances in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Criminal Justice’. The ‘Lootera’ actor Vikrant Massey feels he is currently living the best phase of his career, and we can totally agree with him on this.