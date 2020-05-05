Rishi Kapoor was a legendary veteran actor who left a void with his sudden death. However, he gave some of his career hits in his senior years and while everyone his age was busy learning social media, he was acing the Twitter game. His tweets have not just been a take on society but also created a lot of controversies. Watch these ten fiery tweets by Rishi Kapoor.

Check out the 10 fearless tweets made by Rishi Kapoor:

When he slammed a restaurant in NewYork:

Birthday dinner with Neetu at “Daniel” Bouluds flagship restaurant at 65th between Park and Mad.. Disappointed. Highly over rated,over priced and arrogant. Not recommended at all. One kick up their ass and this is a foodie saying so. pic.twitter.com/sgpuhLvw5x — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 5, 2019

When he lashed out on netizens that he is not Ranbir Kapoor’s mailbox:

When he warned people not to comment on his country and on his lifestyle

ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

His tweet on Cyrus Mistry’s sacking as Tata Sons Chairman

Cyrus Mistry got the shortest firing letter ever. Just a blank letterhead that said "Tata" pic.twitter.com/aDsezGc1qZ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 25, 2016

When he slammed a book publisher, who made him wiat more than 5 hours

In Delhi with HarperCollins slave drivers making me do overtime.Couldn't imagine sat at Spicy Duck for five hours after lunch correcting lol https://t.co/e8eUJXH6m8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 11, 2016

Rishi Kapoor called celebs ‘Chamcha’ after they attend Priyanka Chopra’s party and not Vinod Khanna’s funeral

When he gave opionions on changing the name

Change Gandhi family assets named by Congress.Bandra/Worli Sea Link to Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata link road. Baap ka maal samjh rakha tha ? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016

When beef got banned

I am angry. Why do you equate food with religion?? I am a beef eating Hindu. Does that mean I am less God fearing then a non eater? Think!! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 15, 2015

He also slammed the newspapers

Why have newspapers started this half page business? It is so uncomfortable to hold whilst reading. It falls off. pic.twitter.com/qQi4rL7uL2 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2016

Rishi Kapoor’s last tweet, standing up for Covid warriors