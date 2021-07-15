FROM BHAGAT SINGH TO MAHATMA GANDHI TO FR. STAN SWAMY: Inside stories of political murders in India

We as Indians know that Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Godse even though it is slowly disappearing from a public memory as the nation is moving to a dangerous psychic poisoning. But who killed the Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy? Do we as a nation ever tried to think about it even after a week of his tragic death in a Mumbai Hospital after facing in-human ill-treatment and denying bail ?

Political killings are not new to India even before independence and right through an independent India. During pre independence Bhagat Singh was hanged to death for charges of terrorisms and sedition against the then ruling dispensation , the British royal monarchy. Bhagat Singh was fighting for India’s freedom against a British authority. Mahatma Gandhi was an embarrassment for the political class because of his utopias like spiritualized politics, decentralization of power and eco friendly sustainable living. So he was to be eliminated by the post independent power class who sensed the danger.

Like Mahatma Gandhi, Father Stan Swamy too was a noble soul. His commitment to the tribal and marginalized sections of society was known to each and every one who are having created voices against land, forest acquisitions and labor rights. Also his humanistic urge to fight for the release of undertrials and his stands against a hyper masculine modern India driven by techno corporate giants and their subserviant socio political class. An 84 year old priest who was working for human rights who was severely affected with Parkinson’s disease was seen as a threat to the mighty independent Indian state mechanism.

Was it just a covid related death or a planned murder by a nation chest beating like a King Kong of yore about hyper nationalism and corporate driven development agenda. Unfortunately our nation’s conscience is manufactured by propaganda strategists sitting in airconditioned television studios discussing about what is not concerned with lifes and livings of the common man. Our film stars , cricketers fashion gurus are all busy with their own brand endorsement commitments. And sadly the common man conceive these breed as their role models and icons. It is no wonder that in a present societal structure where goons wearing the garments of saints, capitalists projecting as philanthropists, and mainstream media which decides justice sitting in their glass rooms, Father Stan Swamy will be buried without dignity in public memory.